FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for ContraFect in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.19). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ContraFect’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the first quarter valued at $72,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

