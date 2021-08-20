FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Issued By Piper Sandler

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for ESSA Pharma in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.25). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.65.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 976.5% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,227 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,459,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,277,000 after buying an additional 634,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,068,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after buying an additional 1,007,007 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after buying an additional 234,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

