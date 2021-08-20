FY2021 Earnings Forecast for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Issued By B. Riley

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for MediciNova in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MediciNova’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

MNOV stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $174.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

