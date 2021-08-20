FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Shares of FR opened at C$15.03 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$12.48 and a 12 month high of C$30.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,000. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,453,000. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $130,640 and sold 65,000 shares worth $1,435,000.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.