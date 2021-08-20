FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Cut by Analyst

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Lion Electric in a research report issued on Sunday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:LEV opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,696,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in The Lion Electric by 497.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 2,013,548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,720,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

