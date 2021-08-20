Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in July

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

GNENF opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.90. Ganfeng Lithium has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $23.37.

Get Ganfeng Lithium alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.