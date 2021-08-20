Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOTU shares. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Nomura raised Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE GOTU opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.14. Gaotu Techedu has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $149.05.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.15 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

