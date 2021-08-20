GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GDS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of GDS by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.74. 29,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,287. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 1.01. GDS has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.33.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

