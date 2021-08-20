GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GDS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie dropped their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33. GDS has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GDS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of GDS by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

