Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBERY. Societe Generale raised Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $84.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.