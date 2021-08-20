Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac stock traded up $8.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $400.32. The company had a trading volume of 589,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,040. Generac has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $457.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at $32,584,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,277,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 105.5% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 104,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.