General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,793,000 after purchasing an additional 100,277 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in General Mills by 22.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,038.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

