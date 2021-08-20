Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.360-$2.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $51.88. 487,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,435. Genpact has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,625 shares of company stock worth $6,589,224. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

