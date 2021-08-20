Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 688 ($8.99) and last traded at GBX 661 ($8.64), with a volume of 677831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 648 ($8.47).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 759 ($9.92) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 653 ($8.53) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 631.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51.

Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

