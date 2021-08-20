Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Gibraltar Industries worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

ROCK opened at $70.68 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

