Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 7,867 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $108,800.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $13.07 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKTR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

