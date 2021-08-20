Gitcoin Price Reaches $8.47 on Exchanges (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $8.47 or 0.00017803 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $120.29 million and approximately $22.46 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.95 or 0.00874101 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00110006 BTC.

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

