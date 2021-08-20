Glanbia’s (GLAPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLAPF. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Glanbia to a hold rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPF opened at $16.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.74. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

