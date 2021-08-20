GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.