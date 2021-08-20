GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.
GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.