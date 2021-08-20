Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.59 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$ EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.64.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $7.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.44. 246,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

