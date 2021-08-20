Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,002 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,501,205. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

