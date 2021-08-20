Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 110,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 152.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 37.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,640 shares during the period. 20.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $13.94 on Friday. China Yuchai International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $569.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

