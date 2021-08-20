Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297,713 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 108,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 31,872 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $47.70 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13.

