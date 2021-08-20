Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 64,121 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Athersys were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 575.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

ATHX opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $337.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -1.69. Athersys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

