Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NC opened at $26.78 on Friday. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.00.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

