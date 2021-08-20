Golem Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Golem has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $430.60 million and $13.24 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00058430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.93 or 0.00851262 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

