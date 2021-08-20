Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Up 7.2%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.12. 14,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 581,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOSS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 566,354 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 119.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

