GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Update

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GPTGF opened at $3.45 on Friday. GPT Group has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55.
GPT Group Company Profile
