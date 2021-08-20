Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 3.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after buying an additional 3,985,477 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,719,000 after buying an additional 427,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after buying an additional 1,786,850 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after buying an additional 1,338,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $149,067,000.

SPDW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.66. 725,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

