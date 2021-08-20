Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 548 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.99. 1,813,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

