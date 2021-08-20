Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 556 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 67,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.79. 438,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,754. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $107.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

