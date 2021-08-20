Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,385,000 after buying an additional 854,403 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,323,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,748,000 after buying an additional 361,560 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 539,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,534,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 197,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 88,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,315,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,435,142. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

