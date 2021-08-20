Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

GPMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

GPMT stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Also, COO Steven Plust purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $103,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,118.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

