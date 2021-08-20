Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 29,118 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,467,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after buying an additional 172,970 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 207,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,435. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

