GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Lowered to $27.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.
Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $12.30 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $264.82 million and a PE ratio of -27.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 49.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 63.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
