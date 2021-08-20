GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Lowered to $27.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $12.30 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $264.82 million and a PE ratio of -27.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 49.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 63.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

