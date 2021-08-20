Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of GGAL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 423,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,566. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

