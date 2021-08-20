Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.
Shares of GGAL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 423,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,566. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
