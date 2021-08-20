Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

NYSE GHLD opened at $14.75 on Monday. Guild has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $290.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Guild will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Guild in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

