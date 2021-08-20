Gulden Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,796.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $18,796.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.22 or 0.00370858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 550,932,547 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.