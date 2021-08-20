GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,528 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 63,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $98.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $100.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.80.

