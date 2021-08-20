GWM Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $66.46 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

