GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 374,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 1,584,593 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

ISBC opened at $13.44 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.