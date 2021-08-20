GWM Advisors LLC Sells 722 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 22,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 10,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 71,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Newmont by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of NEM opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

