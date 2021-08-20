Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Update

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $959,891. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.43. 6,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.58. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.