Hamid Akhavan Purchases 1,700 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Hamid Akhavan purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,578.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Anterix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anterix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anterix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC lifted its position in Anterix by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 107,114 shares during the period. Finally, QVT Financial LP lifted its position in Anterix by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Anterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

