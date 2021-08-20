Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.37 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 1.7% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Unilever by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Unilever by 4.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Unilever by 265.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 115,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,861. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.