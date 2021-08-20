Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 75,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.22. 2,583,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,932. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.39 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

