Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 595 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 68.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 157.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 215.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 847.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.99. 53,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,382. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

