Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Acquires £9,510 in Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) insider Simon Henry acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,510 ($12,424.88).

HBR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 317 ($4.14). 756,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01. Harbour Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a one year high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 284.43. The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

