Harmonic (HLIT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT):

8/5/2021 – Harmonic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

8/4/2021 – Harmonic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

8/3/2021 – Harmonic had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Harmonic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Harmonic had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.50 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Harmonic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

6/22/2021 – Harmonic is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of HLIT opened at $9.42 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $959.05 million, a P/E ratio of -941.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Harmonic Inc alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 143,974 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Harmonic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.