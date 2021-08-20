Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.93 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.39.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.84. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

